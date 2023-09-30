Did WWE hint which brand Jade Cargill will be associated with? What we know so far  

On Tuesday, WWE announced they had acquired the services of popular wrestling star Jade Cargill. After ESPN initially reported the story, Triple H confirmed the same on his X account and called her a game-changer. Since then, fans have been interested in seeing former TBS Champion compete inside a WWE ring.

After signing with the Stamford-based promotion, Cargill was seen at the Performance Center. While it is evident the former AEW Superstar is working hard to make her WWE debut, fans are interested in knowing which brand she will debut on. Recently, it seems the promotion has given a hint about the same.

On SmackDown this week, Michae Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves spoke about WWE signing Jade Cargill. During this segment, it seemed the commentators did more than required to put her over. This could hint that the former TBS Champion will make her WWE debut on SmackDown.

Moreover, another factor worth noting during this segment was Graves taking a shot at AEW by mentioning Cargill is a game changer. These small things could hint at a future for the 31-year-old star on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see whom Cargill feuds with if she appears on the blue brand.

Former WWE Superstar believes Jade Cargill left AEW at the optimal time

Since making her wrestling debut with AEW in 2020, Jade Cargill experienced plenty of success. She was booked to be a dominant force in the ring and went on a 60-match undefeated streak. During this period, she also won the TBS Championship.

While her undefeated streak in the Jacksonville-based promotion ended in May, her overall impact on the promotion as a wrestler was second to none. This is one reason former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy believes Jade Cargill left AEW at an optimal time.

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar detailed Cargill's departure from WWE. The veteran also spoke about the 31-year-old's unblemished win-loss record. Hardy said:

“She left AEW at the optimal time when you think about it, she had this big push, she had been undefeated, she had one loss, she went away for a while, came back and then she announces to management that she’s going to go to WWE. She has one more loss, and then off to WWE. She’s leaving about as unblemished as you can leave."

While it is evident that Cargill was quite a force back in AEW, it will be interesting to see if she can replicate the same in WWE. Given the competition in the Stamford-based promotion, it won't be an easy task.