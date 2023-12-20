Did WWE hint at final Bloodline betrayal on SmackDown not involving Roman Reigns? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown in a mood to celebrate the holidays and acknowledge the hard work done by the members of The Bloodline. There was one particular member in the faction who received the best gift, Solo Sikoa.

It so happens that The Tribal Chief announced The Enforcer as the Tribal Heir. While it didn’t shock everyone, Jimmy Uso was rather ‘unhappy’ with the news.

During the segment, Jimmy Uso had taken off his jacket and was prepared to be announced as the heir to the throne, but alas! Roman Reigns called Uso forward and asked him to congratulate his brother, Solo Sikoa, for being the heir.

It was at this moment when Jimmy Uso didn’t just look disappointed, but he looked over at Solo Sikoa rather grumpily, and the annoyance was clearly visible on his face. Jimmy has a history of snapping when he doesn’t get what he believes he deserves. He had snapped and betrayed Roman Reigns earlier this year after not receiving the respect he believed The Usos deserved after WrestleMania 39.

Since it’s a similar disputation of disrespect, Uso can snap once again. However, this time, he’ll turn on Solo Sikoa for taking what Jimmy believes should be his. This can be the final betrayal within The Bloodline before the faction completely spirals out of control.

The Enforcer will not sit still if Uso turns on him. He will try to take his revenge, and The Tribal Chief will lose his faction at the same time.

Roman Reigns had given Jimmy Uso a chance

During the same episode, The Tribal Chief informed Jimmy Uso that if he can put away Randy Orton, it can do big things for him.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso couldn’t take down The Viper. Even Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns got involved, and at the same time, LA Knight rushed out to the ring.

The Bloodline failed to take them down, as we saw the return of AJ Styles, who helped Orton and Knight take out the Samoan faction.