Did WWE hint at SmackDown star's trade-off to RAW following imminent return?

RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania are among the most highly anticipated shows by the WWE Universe. It's one of the most-anticipated events of the year and has never failed to shock viewers with surprise announcements, and this particular edition was no exception.

On the April 8 episode of WWE RAW, a promo video for Sheamus' return was shown but the comeback date of the star was not immediately announced. On the latest edition of SmackDown however, WWE teased the former champion's return and hinted at a potential brand change.

Last summer, in the last match before his hiatus, The Celtic Warrior faced off against Edge on WWE SmackDown. Edge has left now WWE and now goes by his real name, Adam Copeland, in AEW. Edge beat Sheamus after The Rated R Superstar struck him with two Spears.

Unfortunately, apparently due to a shoulder injury, the former champion has been absent from WWE TV since August. However, things may soon change and the fans will know more this coming Monday on WWE RAW.

Sheamus was last seen on WWE SmackDown nearly 8 months ago

Sheamus last wrestled on August 18, 2023, against Edge. After that, it was reported that he had sustained a pretty bad shoulder injury. Beginning his wrestling career in 2002, Sheamus joined WWE in 2006 and was promoted to the main roster in 2009. He's been a mainstay for the Stamford-based promotion since then, winning a slew of titles along the way.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sheamus indeed has been out of action due to a shoulder injury.

"By the way, Sheamus, really bad shoulder injury. That’s why he has not been on TV or at house shows."

Sheamus’ WWE contract is also possibly running out in 2024. It was quite surprising to see the SmackDown star being advertised on RAW earlier this week. Even though the segment featuring Sheamus didn't specify when he would be returning, it certainly got the fans excited.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown has now revealed that the Irish wrestler will return on the 15th April episode of WWE RAW. He may have missed WrestleMania 40 but is prepared to get back to producing bangers again.

Now that The Brawling Brutes are out of the picture, it will be fascinating to see the superstar's future plans, including whether he sticks with his current persona as a babyface or returns to his heel side.

