Did WWE mock popular comedian and host on NXT for latest comments on Vince McMahon? Here's how 

Vince McMahon recently made an appearance on CNBC alongside Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. The pair were in good spirits as they discussed various aspects of the deal and explained their reasoning behind the merging companies. The Executive Chairman sported his new look with much darker hair and a mustache, which became a hot topic among the WWE Universe.

On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the talk show host briefly mocked Vince McMahon's facial hair. He took 30 seconds to mention every joke regarding McMahon's appearance.

"He looks like the answer to the question 'What if Salvador Dali chose to live without imagination?' He looks like he's about to challenge someone to a balloon race around the world. He looks like Vincent Price having an allergic reaction to being stung by bees. He looks like a circus owner from the 1930s who harasses the dancers, mistreats the animals for fun, and is eventually murdered by a lion while the whole town cheers. And sadly, that is my time." (0:43-1:05)

In the latest edition of NXT, Nathan Frazier had a segment that seemed to be inspired by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Fans speculated whether this might respond to the host's latest comments on Vince McMahon, but Frazier appeared to be acting on his terms.

He shared that he wanted to teach people more about himself and opened up about not having much success since his return from a six-month absence. There were no further mentions of John Oliver or McMahon's mustache.

Fans share their thoughts on Vince McMahon's creative decisions

Since returning to WWE RAW, it has been speculated that Vince McMahon has had some influence over the creative decisions. It was evident to the WWE Universe that the RAW after Mania was tweaked to the Executive Chairman's liking and received a lot of negative attention.

With his comeback from retirement, McMahon has always had a way of making things work out for himself, much to fans' distaste. The WWE Universe has continued to share their dislike for him on social media regarding his creative decisions.

While some fans may find it hard to believe that Triple H is still in control, Vince McMahon will stay with the company as Executive Chairman.

