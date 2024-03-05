Did WWE RAW confirm Bayley's leadership replacement in Damage CTRL? Analyzing why it is a good decision

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL made their presence. Upon their arrival, the SmackDown faction was confronted by Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager showed his concern over Damage CTRL being present on the red brand. During this time, Dakota Kai assured Pearce that they were only there to confront Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

However, the segment led many fans to believe that the role of Dakota has seemingly shifted in the faction, and she might have taken on the role of Bayley and become the newest leader of the faction. Not only in this backstage segment, but even during the Damage CTRL's confrontation with Shayna and Zoey, Dakota was the only one who cut a promo and sent a message to the pair.

This seemingly confirms that the Stamford-based Promotion is now promoting the role of the 35-year-old star by making her the potential new leader of the faction as a replacement for Bayley. Dakota Kai is a good promo and her presence in the faction elevates those present in it. The Japanese stars also have a mouthpiece through which they can cut their promos and make their feuds more interesting. It is overall a good decision and establishes Kai as a viable heel.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and how the Stamford-based Promotion will book Dakota Kai in her new role as the probable leader.

Adam Pearce announced a massive match on WWE RAW

Besides being engaged with Damage CTRL, Adam Pearce also made a massive announcement during WWE RAW. The RAW General Manager disclosed that a huge men's Gauntlet match is set to take place next week, where the winner will earn an Intercontinental Title shot against Gunther.

This high-profile match includes Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable. It remains to be seen how the match will progress and who will be the first person in the bout. For those unaware, two stars start a Gauntlet match, and the next contestant is introduced when one competitor wins the previous bout. This continues until one star is standing tall.

The Ring General also wrestled in the recent edition of WWE RAW. He dominated Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout and emerged as the victor.

Now, with the Gauntlet match announced for next week, it will be interesting to witness who will be getting the Intercontinental Title match at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

