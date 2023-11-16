Did WWE rip off former champion's theme for Roman Reigns? Fans discover uncanny similarity

The dominance of Roman Reigns continues to prevail in WWE. While many thought LA Knight would pose a challenge at Crown Jewel 2023, Reigns walked out of the Premium Live Event as champion. This performance further solidified his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While there are several reasons behind The Bloodline leader's success, one was his decision to rebrand himself as Head of the Table. With a new gimmick and theme song, Roman Reigns created history and became the face of the Stamford-based promotion.

However, fans on social media platform X have recently made Reigns' old theme song a subject of discussion. An account posted that his old theme song was a rip-off of Taz's. Since posting this, it has gone viral, and many people have commented.

While there are notable similarities between the two theme songs, they are not the same. Regardless, after a few days, this topic wouldn't be a topic of discussion as most people have moved on from Roman Reigns' prior gimmick.

Also, his current theme song is considered one of the best in WWE history.

WWE authority figure claims SmackDown is not all about Roman Reigns

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns has been the driving force in WWE. The Tribal Chief's 1000-day-plus reign as champion has made him the face of the company. Many in the WWE Universe believe he is the only superstar behind SmackDown's success as a brand.

However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis dropped a statement about the same. On WWE's The Bump, Aldis praised the leader of The Bloodline. But, the Britisher also added the blue brand is about more than one person.

Nick Aldis said:

"Well, I'd like to say that I'm approaching it with a cautious respect," Aldis began about The Bloodline business on SmackDown. "Certainly when you're dealing with Roman Reigns, you're talking about a generational talent. A generational star. Someone very important to the WWE and to the WWE Universe."

The SmackDown General Manager further added:

"Having said that, WWE... it's about more than one person [...] I also have to encourage all the other hungry lions to keep pushing and climbing, because ultimately, that is what creates the best possible outcome for the WWE Universe."

While SmackDown is a success due to the contributions of several superstars, Reigns' impact on the brand can't be denied. Each time Reigns appears on the blue brand, he receives excellent reactions and a spike in ratings.

