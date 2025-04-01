Did WWE's mistake accidentally leak the winner of Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns officially signed the contract to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It was also revealed that the blockbuster Triple Threat Match will be closing Night One, ensuring that the bout will be a historic affair. However, the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly leaked the result of the much-anticipated clash.

Ad

All three men involved in the match are well-rounded inside a squared circle, making it difficult to pick a clear winner. However, CM Punk may emerge victorious as WWE appears to have already laid the seeds for The Best in the World’s massive push after The Grandest Stage of Them All. Punk has been constantly clashing against Gunther in non-televised bouts and was also seen lifting the World Heavyweight Championship at a live event recently.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could be seen as a subtle hint, with CM Punk going on to defeat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, thereby gaining momentum. He could then directly chase the World Title on the red brand and end up becoming the World Heavyweight Champion by this summer. Since his return, The Best in the World has managed to get himself into major storylines and garner eyeballs to the product.

Ad

That said, the angle above is mere speculation at this point, and only time will tell what happens at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

There are multiple theories regarding the outcome of the massive Triple Threat bout between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk. Amongst all, Paul Heyman betraying the OTC is one of the most speculated endings of WrestleMania Night One.

Ad

During contract signing on SmackDown, Punk clarified that The Wiseman still owes him the favor, as getting him a main event at The Showcase of the Immortals was not what he asked of the Hall of Famer. Roman Reigns appeared visibly upset with Punk’s statement.

In a shocking turn, Heyman might betray the OTC at WWE WrestleMania 41 and join forces with CM Punk, thereby helping him secure a big win against Rollins and Reigns. While the proposed scenario may sound perfect, it is still speculation at this point.

With tensions rising, it will be interesting to see how this Triple Threat saga unfolds in the final weeks leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback