Did WWE scrap exciting plans for AJ Styles on SmackDown? Exploring potential reason

Over the last few weeks, AJ Styles and Karrion Kross have been involved in a rivalry. On SmackDown this week, Styles was involved in a singles match against Kross. However, that was not always the plan.

As per reports, WWE wanted this week's match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross to be a No Disqualification match. But the Stamford-based promotion dropped the idea last minute. It would be safe to assume that today's contest between the duo is possibly the final time they faced each other.

The reason behind WWE scrapping the No Disqualification match is not clear. There is a possibility that the promotion wanted to keep the majority of SmackDown's focus on Rey Mysterio's title win, and The Bloodline segment. Maybe having an action-packed No DQ match wouldn't have allowed the other segments to shine.

Overall, the singles match between Styles and Kross was not very well received by fans. While Styles walked out of the contest as the winner, he also achieved a lot of appreciation. Kross on the other hand was criticized for not giving it his best shot in the ring.

WWE Superstar credits AJ Styles for helping him get recognized in America

Years before AJ Styles could join WWE, he was already a big name in wrestling. Styles had achieved a lot of popularity due to his run in TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. When The Phenomenal One finally made a switch to WWE in 2016, his popularity rose to unprecedented heights.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows followed Styles to WWE, and eventually, The Bullet Club was reinvented on WWE programming. Recently, on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Anderson credited Styles for bringing his massive following and popularity to The Bullet Club. Anderson said:

"I have to give credit to, uh, we all were working very hard at it, but, I think when AJ Styles, his contract was up with IMPACT at the time, or whatever it was, and he ended up coming over to New Japan, and they put him with us in The Bullet Club, and AJ brought his own fans that followed him, and the people that knew how great he was, and that definitely helped bring us into America," Karl Anderson said. [1:46 onwards]

Anderson also said that Styles elevated The Bullet Club to a whole new level. He concluded his statement by adding that The Phenomenal One is one of the best in the business. It is heartwarming to see fellow wrestlers appreciate Styles for everything he has done for wrestling.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee