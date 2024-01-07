Did WWE secretly show off MAJOR change to the product under Triple H during RAW and SmackDown? What you may have missed

Many believe that Triple H regime can marked as one of the best times to be a WWE fan. The recent episode of SmackDown, also adds more credibility to the statement as Roman Reigns is scheduled to be in a Fatal Four Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

This will mark Reigns' multi-man match in the company after a long time span. However, another potential change fans witnessed in the Triple H regime was blood spots during both weekly episodes of the company.

On RAW Day 1, Becky Lynch suffered the fate after facing Nia Jax on the show. However, after this, reports stated that the moment was unplanned and the Irish star was in good spirits backstage.

At New Year's Revolution SmackDown, LA Knight was busted open during the Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and AJ Styles. This moment seemingly took place after the Phenomenal One hit a 450 springboard splash on The Megastar.

Both of these incidents lead the fans to believe that Triple H might be slowly adapting to a change in the company's current landscape by adding some potential elements of the TV-14 Era.

Fightful Select recently reported that Knight was okay following the match. However, there is no word on the reason for bleeding for The Megastar. If that spot was planned intentionally by the Stamford-based promotion, then it might be good news for the Attitude Era fans.

Besides this, the company surely puts their superstar's health on the top, which seems to be also evident from the recent Holiday break given by the Chief Content Officer.

Triple H hype fans for a major title match at Royal Rumble 2024

After the special edition of the blue brand, the company added more matches to the Royal Rumble 2024 card. Besides the Fatal Four Way match, WWE has also announced a United States Championship match featuring the showdown between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens.

This match resulted after the Prizefighter emerged victorious in the finals of the United States Title tournament and earned the opportunity against The Maverick. However, after officially confirming this title bout, Triple H took his Twitter account and hyped the fans for this showdown, stating that fans did not want to miss this match.

You can see the reaction of the King of the Kings below:

It will be interesting to witness what will happen at Royal Rumble 2024 and whether the Prizefighter will be able to capture the US Title once again.

