Did WWE SmackDown hint at major WrestleMania 40 spoiler? Analyzing the crucial segment 

The second last episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania XL is currently underway and the show has featured some major hints about what fans can expect at The Show of Shows, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

During the show, Senor Money In The Bank, Damian Priest, noted in a backstage segment with his Judgment Day stablemates that this WrestleMania will be very important for the group as 'individuals.' Many fans felt this was Priest finally planning to cash in his contract at the biggest show of the year.

There was some tension between The Judgment Day during the segment on WWE SmackDown because none of the other members of the group were aware about Dominik Mysterio going out to announce Santos Escobar as his tag team partner against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee at WrestleMania 40. None of the members of the his own group were pleased about Dirty Dom forming an alliance with someone from another stable.

This is not the first time there have been problems in the group as Priest had some disagreements with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and JD McDonagh over the last year. Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania already features her as an individual competitor, and Dirty Dom now has his own feud going on with his dad too. It seems like members of The Judgment Day may end up going in their own ways soon, as hinted by Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Priest has held the Money In The Bank contract for 273 days now and there are only a few months left until it expires, so he needs to cash in soon, and there is no bigger stage he can do it at than WrestleMania. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are completely focused on their ongoing rivalries right now, so Priest may see this as a golden opportunity to cash in on one of them.

Damian Priest teased cashing in at WrestleMania XL ahead of WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against five other teams in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Priest has the opportunity to walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All with two titles if he successfully cashes in his Money In The Bank contract and retains his tag titles alongside Balor. While speaking to Ten Count, the forty-one year old hinted about cashing in his contract next weekend.

"Of course, there's a chance. I have until July, but that doesn't mean I'm going to wait until July. I'm patient. I'm okay. I'm just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I'm okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing."

Priest's statement on WWE SmackDown sounded very serious, so he may finally shock the fans with a major title win at WrestleMania XL.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Will Damian Priest cash in at WWE WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion