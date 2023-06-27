Did WWE snub wrestling legend's crucial contribution to Money in the Bank? Looks like it

The annual WWE Money in the Bank is set to emanate this weekend from the O2 Arena in London, England. The Stamford-based promotion has released promotional content for the event. However, unlike last year, they did not mention the brains behind the concept.

Days ahead of Money in the Bank, WWE released a By The Numbers video showcasing historical moments from the event. They mentioned Seth Rollins as the first person to cash the briefcase at WrestleMania, The Miz, and Edge to cash in successfully twice, the number of ladders used in the event's history, the percentage of successful cash-ins, and much more. However, one point they missed was mentioning Chris Jericho as the creator of MITB.

From the looks of it, Chris Jericho was possibly snubbed out of the video, especially since he was mentioned the last time such a video was made.

Although Jericho was the brains behind WWE Money in the Bank, he never won the namesake match. His last performance in the company occurred in 2016, wherein Jon Moxley was crowned (FKA Dean Ambrose) as the winner.

How did Chris Jericho develop the idea of WWE Money in the Bank?

Chris Jericho was present for the first-ever MITB match

The first ever MITB match occurred in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 and has since been one of the most critical events in WWE history. Although it was Jericho who invented the idea, he was not alone.

As previously revealed, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz helped Chris Jericho create the idea of the Money in the Bank match. The writer also gave the event's name.

"I came up with the idea to do a match, like a ladder match. A six-way ladder match. And Brian Gewirtz, who was a good writer at the time said, ‘well what’s at stake?’ So I said, ‘well why don’t you have a contract where the winner gets a title shot the next night?’ Then Brian said, ‘Well, why don’t you make it you can use it any time over the following year and you can cash it in at any time?"

Who are the participants in this year's WWE Money in the Bank?

Many changes have been made since the match's introduction in 2005, the major one being the inclusion of the women's division. This year, it will take place internationally in London, England.

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul are set to compete in the men's division. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Trish Stratus will represent the women's division.

It remains to be seen who will be this year's Money in the Bank winners in both divisions.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes