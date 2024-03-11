Did WWE solidify a double-turn with The Rock and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the chances

No one thought The Rock and Seth Rollins would end up main-eventing WrestleMania 40 Night 1, but this is WWE. No one can bank on predictions and speculations here until the match actually happens.

Since we are talking about “Diarrhea Dwayne” and “Clown Emoji”, it’s interesting that they’ve put their motives aside and decided to help the superstars who they originally wanted to take on at WrestleMania 40. The Great One had returned to challenge Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins was urging Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, after last week’s episode of SmackDown, it seems that Rollins and Rock might have different plans for themselves. It so happened that Seth Rollins accepted the tag team match on Cody Rhodes’ behalf, which even had The American Nightmare a little taken aback. It led to Rock claiming if Rhodes doesn’t win on Night 2, he will never get a shot at Roman Reigns’ title again. In a way, The Visionary cornered The American Nightmare into a rather difficult spot.

On the other hand, The Brahma Bull was slapped by Cody Rhodes but he did not retaliate. He simply smiled and walked away from the situation. This is extremely unlike heel Rock, isn’t it?

So, here’s possibly what WWE is working towards. First, working on turning Seth Rollins heel since he’s already making life difficult for Cody Rhodes. Second, a face turn for The Rock since he didn’t retaliate after getting slapped. A double-turn!

The Rock might be around after WrestleMania 40 as per WWE Legend

The Rock has started using his position in TKO during segments. He is taking any opportunity to remind Cody Rhodes that The People’s Champ is the boss. Fans have already drawn similarities between Rhodes and Rock’s power battle and the time when Stone Cold Steve Austin was rising against the authorities.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his opinion about why The People’s Champ will be around following The Show of Shows.

"I feel like right now, Cody is recreating that Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon rivalry. And now, maybe The Rock is gonna hang around. And maybe we're gonna have Rock and Cody after 'Mania. And how good would that be, to have The Rock not go away and he and Cody go six months having just a great story after 'Mania?"

Currently, both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to main event both nights of WrestleMania 40.

Do you think a double turn is on the cards? Discuss below!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Will seth Rollins betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion