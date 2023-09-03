Did WWE sow the seeds for major Survivor Series match at Payback 2023? Analyzing the possibility

A lot happened at WWE Payback 2023, from title changes to significant wins, returns, and even seeds sown for new storylines. Interestingly, a recent occurrence during the premium live event could set up a significant match for Survivor Series.

At WWE Payback, Cody Rhodes was the latest guest at The Grayson Waller Effect. During his appearance, The American Nightmare revealed he wasn't a big fan of the politics at SmackDown, and introduced Jey Uso as the newest member of Monday Night RAW. Despite their animosity in the past, both stars have seemingly buried the hatchet and could partner up against a common enemy.

WWE Payback 2023 may have already given a glimpse of the possible teams for this year's Survivor Series. Jey, or Cody, could lead a group against Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. The RAW group could find alliances with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Jey seemingly quit the Stamford-based promotion in August, after Jimmy betrayed him at this year's SummerSlam, costing him Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the position of The Tribal Chief. The recently concluded premium live event marked the first time Jey appeared in the company, since he quit.

Which top star could Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso recruit for Survivor Series?

The latest Grayson Waller Effect got physical

The Bloodline has made several enemies across RAW and SmackDown, even now that they have crumbled. On the latest episode of the Friday show, Jimmy came head-to-head with John Cena.

The September 1, 2023, edition of SmackDown marked the first out of many appearances of The Cenation Leader to the blue brand. On his return, he was confronted by Jimmy. The latter stated the Hollywood actor and Roman were similar, but the former "did it with a smile." John retorted that Jimmy should've been the Uso who quit WWE.

With this in mind, if The Cenation Leader is again available during the Survivor Series season, he could team up with Cody and Jey, especially since he also has significant history with The Tribal Chief.

What other significant moments happened at WWE Payback 2023?

The event opened with a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. The Man won, and in the end, Trish's partner, Zoey Stark, turned against her. LA Knight won against The Miz, with Cena as the referee.

Rey Mysterio retained the United States Championship against Austin Theory, the same as Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley, with their respective titles. However, a new Undisputed Tag Team Champions were crowned, after Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next after the thrilling events of Payback 2023.

