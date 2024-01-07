Did WWE spoil Solo Sikoa's WrestleMania match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Subtle clue you may have missed

On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa has been a force to reckon with. Known to be a man of few words, Sikoa does the talking with his fists. Despite being young in his wrestling career, The Enforcer has managed to captivate audiences, and many are excited to know whom he will face at WrestleMania 40.

While there are many potential opponents Sikoa could face, recent developments suggest that the Samoan might face LA Knight. On the latest episode of SmackDown, it also seemed like WWE teased a match between the two.

During the main event of SmackDown New Year's Revolution, LA Knight faced AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a Triple-Threat match.

However, before the match could conclude, The Bloodline made an interference, and Solo Sikoa was seen going after LA Knight. This act by Sikoa indicates he could be facing Knight at WrestleMania 40 because after his win against John Cena at Crown Jewel, The Tribal Prince and The Megastar have crossed paths on various occasions.

While the angle is speculative, a match between Solo Sikoa and LA Knight will be a good watch. Given both men probably won't have a major storyline heading into WrestleMania 40, facing each other could be their best option. If this match happens, it will be interesting to see who wins.

Wrestling legend criticized Solo Sikoa's match with AJ Styles

On SmackDown's last episode of 2023, Solo Sikoa faced AJ Styles in a singles match. This bout between the duo was much awaited because Sikoa was one of the men who injured Styles on blue brand ahead of Fastlane in October 2023. While The Phenomenal One got the win by DQ, the contest did not live up to the expectations of a wrestling veteran.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter called the match between Styles and Sikoa a mild fight. The wrestling veteran felt that the contest between the duo did not invoke the desired emotion.

"I thought the match was meh. Again, that venom, that spewed from AJ Styles about this guy that cost him all those months of pain and suffering at home and took his money away, that he wasn't getting paid or anything, and now I'm in the ring with him. Umm, it was a mild fight," said Apter. [51:14 - 51:37]

Given Styles will now face Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble, a potential rivalry between him and Solo Sikoa won't happen. However, after the premium live event, it will be interesting to see if Styles is the one to face Sikoa instead of Knight.

