Did WWE subtly change their plans for SummerSlam world title match? 

This week on WWE RAW, the women's tag team championships changed hands as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. While Rodriguez and Morgan might get a rematch, the loss they suffered could indicate a match at SummerSlam.

For quite some time now, Rhea Ripley has been trying to intimidate Rodriguez and Morgan. However, this time around, she took it to the next level when she attacked the duo backstage. This attack by The Nightmare may have led to Rodriguez and Morgan being compromised while defending their titles.

While Ripley might have thought her actions won't have any implications, she was wrong. During Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest's Tag Title match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Morgan appeared and attacked Rhea Ripley at ringside. This could indicate a feud between Morgan and Ripley leading to SummerSlam.

WWE can show Rodriguez injured, which leaves Morgan as the only remaining challenger. If this match happens, it will be interesting to see how The Miracle Kid does against the Judgment Day member.

Over the years, Rhea Ripley has become a dominant force in WWE, and to get a win over her, Liv Morgan will have to put in some extra work.

WWE SummerSlam seems to have one match ready

Considering SummerSlam is the Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE will naturally want to fill the card with some stacked matches. While many big contests and returns are speculated, this week on RAW, a major match was confirmed for the Premium Live Event.

The match in question is the rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. On RAW this week, Lesnar appeared and attacked Rhodes in front of the latter's mother. After landing an F5 and attacking The American Nightmare's arm with two Kimuras, Lesnar accepted Rhodes' challenge for SummerSlam.

This development comes right after Rhodes challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at SummerSlam last week on RAW. For quite some time now, Rhodes and Lesnar have been involved in a rivalry with each other. The duo faced each other on two occasions, and both stars won one match each.

At SummerSlam 2023, the match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is expected to end the feud between them. It will be interesting to see who walks out as the winner.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here