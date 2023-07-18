Did WWE subtly spoil Roman Reigns losing at SummerSlam? Analyzing potential hint

Roman Reigns’ next opponent is Main Event Jey Uso, mostly for SummerSlam 2023. While WWE is yet to confirm the match and book it, there doesn’t seem to be any other live show that is suitable for such a cosmic match.

Since becoming the champion at Payback 2020, Roman Reigns has successfully defended the title at whichever premium live event he was booked for. However, it’s possible The Tribal Chief might be unsuccessful in defending the title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE released the Fastlane 2023 poster, and Reigns isn’t on it. However, other champions such as Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka are on it. Additionally, Jey Uso is a part of the poster as well! This can mean that Jey Uso is on the poster because he’ll be the Undisputed Universal WWE Champion when Fastlane 2023 comes around, not Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, WWE may have subtly hinted at the exact opposite. The Tribal Chief is known to miss out on B-level pay-per-views. Due to this, the Undisputed Universal WWE Champion isn’t on the Fastlane 2023 poster, even if he retains at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will sit down for a discussion on WWE SmackDown

On the July 7, 2023, edition of SmackDown, The Usos wanted to present Reigns for The Tribal Court. The encounter swayed towards Roman in the beginning since he was able to take down Jimmy Uso. However, Jey returned to the arena to address the vicious attack.

Uso claimed that Reigns’ next nightmare would be Main Event Jey and challenged him to a singles match.

On the next episode of the blue brand, Paul Heyman addressed the challenge and revealed that Jey Uso and The Tribal Chief would discuss the Rules of Engagement on the July 21, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown.

