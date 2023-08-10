Did WWE subtly tease Roman Reigns' feud for WrestleMania 40? Fans seem to have it figured out! 

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will be one of the biggest draws for WWE. Currently involved in a feud with his cousin Jey Uso, it is expected that Reigns will face someone else at WrestleMania 40. While there are many options for The Tribal Chief, it seems WWE has teased a feud for him.

Based on the recently released early WrestleMania 40 advertising poster, Reigns will feud with Cody Rhodes at the PLE. The one reason this could be possible is because of the push Rhodes has been getting on RAW. With every feud, WWE are trying to make The American Nightmare a stronger babyface.

Previously, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes faced each other at WrestleMania 39 in a match won by the former. The contest between the two was the talking point of the event as many believed Rhodes should have been the winner. Hence, ever since the early poster of WrestleMania 40 has come out, fans have been calling for Reigns to feud with Rhodes.

Cowboys4life @Dallas69421 @WrestleOps So what we can tell is Cody will finish the story vs Roman. Rhea will dominate in Mania as champion but could maybe lose in either a 1v1 or a fatal 4 way match

If WWE books a feud between the two superstars for WrestleMania 40, then they will be following a pattern they once did in 2012 and 2013. During these years, the promotion booked a match between John Cena and The Rock for two consecutive WrestleMania events.

WWE legend explains the problem with Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

When Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, fans were excited to see him win the World Championship and achieve what his legendary father couldn't. While he got the opportunity to do the same at WrestleMania 39, he fell short against Roman Reigns.

Hence, the WWE Universe is now rallying behind Rhodes to finish the story at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE legend Vince Russo believes that Rhodes will have no benefit from beating Reigns. Russo questioned if Rhodes beats Reigns, how would he be able to top that? He said:

"Even if Cody [Rhodes] beats him [Roman] Reigns, how is he going to be able to top that? The way they built Roman Reigns, how is anybody going to be able to top that? Unless it's somebody we've never seen before, and now we don't know how tough this guy is." (13:35 - 13:55)

Over the last few years, Reigns has become a mega star in WWE. While Russo's assessment of Rhodes beating Reigns might be true, there could also be a possibility of the opposite happening. If Rhodes defeats The Tribal Chief, he could become the biggest star in WWE history.

