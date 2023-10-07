Did WWE tease 43-year old's return on SmackDown? Analyzing what we know so far

On WWE SmackDown this week, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline joined forces to take on John Cena and LA Knight. While the duo were severely outnumbered by the heel factions, they ended the night on top due to help from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

This segment that took place towards the end was enjoyed by all. While there were many speculations after it, there is a possibility that through this segment, WWE teased the return of a 43-year-old superstar. The wrestler in question is Randy Orton.

If The Judgment Day and The Bloodline continue as an alliance, today's segment on SmackDown could lead to a 5v5 match at Survivor Series, in which The Bloodline and The Judgment Day would take on Team Cena. If this happens, the latter team would need a 5th member, and that's where Orton could come into play.

Expand Tweet

The Viper has been absent since 2022 due to a back injury. However, as per reports, he is now cleared to make a return to the ring. Orton was also spotted outside the Performance Center. Hence, given Matt Riddle is also released by WWE, Orton could use this opportunity to make his return on SmackDown.

Veteran journalist claims John Cena's renewed passion could lead him to continue with WWE

Since establishing himself as a top actor in Hollywood, John Cena's appearances in WWE have been limited. However, due to the recent Hollywood Writer's Strike, Cena returned to the Stamford-based promotion on September 1, 2023, and has made consecutive appearances since then.

In his current run with the promotion, the one factor that has been notable about John Cena is his renewed passion for wrestling. As per wrestling journalist Bill Apter, it is this very factor that might lead Cena to continue wrestling. During an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said:

"He made a commitment. He made a commitment to WWE that he's gonna be there for a while, and I think he's got the fever again. I think he's gonna stay there for a while." [From 1:33 - 1:42]

Check out the video below:

As of now, John Cena is expected to work until Crown Jewel which is rumored to take place in early November. However, if The leader of the Cenation decides to continue wrestling after the Saudi-based event, it will excite almost every wrestling fan on the planet. It will then be interesting to see what storyline Cena is booked in.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.