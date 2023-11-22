Did WWE tease 5-time world champion's return alongside Randy Orton's? Fans are convinced!

WWE fans are over the moon courtesy of a major announcement on Monday Night RAW. After being away from World Wrestling Entertainment for over a year, the legendary Randy Orton is set to return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Orton will return as part of the babyface squad in the Men's WarGames Match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023. He will be joining Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and even Jey Uso to battle The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre will also side with the heels.

With Randy's return came a new piece of merchandise. A new "Strike First" tee has been released. However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed something potentially peculiar about it. In addition to the symbol of a viper, there is also a lightning bolt similar to the ones CM Punk has had on his merchandise in the past.

The fans immediately took notice of the design, believing that this could be a subtle Easter egg to further tease the potential return of The Straight Edge Superstar. Many people now believe Orton will not be returning alone and that the two have struck up some kind of tandem heading into WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Could CM Punk return at Survivor Series WarGames?

Fans want to see CM Punk return to WWE.

CM Punk's WWE return could also result in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura

CM Punk's return to World Wrestling Entertainment is far from confirmed. Some fans believe he is showing up at Survivor Series 2023, while others think he will return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. On the other hand, there are some who believe he may never return.

If he does return at the big event in Chicago, there is an easy way to re-debut the former WWE Champion. The talented Shinsuke Nakamura has been mysteriously calling out somebody to fight him for weeks now. At first, it appeared to be vague messages.

However, over time, it became clear that he had been seemingly talking about one person in particular. Many people hope that person is CM Punk, and this narrative could be how The Straight Edge Superstar returns to WWE for the first time in a decade.

Nakamura could potentially come out to the ring at the big premium live event and make an open challenge, specifically calling out this mysterious name. From there, CM Punk's music could hit with legendary status. If this does indeed happen, the Chicago fans will never forget the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

