Did WWE tease Andrade’s first singles feud on RAW? Analyzing potential clues 

At the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Andrade made his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. After spending nearly three years away from the Stamford-based promotion, the WWE Universe was delighted to see the star return to the promotion where he gained the most popularity.

Since his comeback, Andrade signed with Monday Night RAW. However, since signing with the red brand, he is yet to be booked in a match. Apart from his time at the Royal Rumble, the Mexican star hasn't competed in a single match on WWE programming till now. However, it seems that is soon set to change.

On RAW's latest edition, Andrade was involved in a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio. While Dominik seemed happy enough to meet the former AEW star, the latter did not reciprocate the same feeling to his best. In fact, he told Dominik that he was on his way to meet Adam Pearce to discuss his first opponent.

Expand Tweet

This segment between Dominik and Andrade could be an indication that the Stamford-based promotion will soon book a feud between the two superstars. If this rivalry takes place, it will be very interesting to see who will prevail.

Andrade recently revealed why he joined Monday Night RAW

When Andrade signed with Monday Night RAW, it came as a surprise to many. The major reason why it shocked mostly everyone is because, on SmackDown, there were many familiar faces with whom the 34-year-old could have worked.

However, during an interview on La Previa de WWE, the former United States Champion revealed he decided to move to RAW to face new challenges.

He said:

"Well, there were many things. One of them was because there are a lot of Mexicans and Latinos on the SmackDown roster, which I respect and is great, and there aren't many Latinos on the RAW roster if you think about it. Many people asked me why I didn't come with Garza, Humberto, or Zelina [Vega], they're amazing superstars, they're from Mexico, they're great, and they have a history."

The Mexican star further added:

"But I've already faced Garza, I've already faced Humberto, I've already faced [Rey] Mysterio, and I was with Zelina for a while. I've faced Carlito. I've seen enough of Mexico against Mexico. There are hardly any Latinos and Mexicans on RAW. That was a part of my decision, that was the most important thing."

It is brave of the 34-year-old to embrace new challenges and move to a tough brand like RAW. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what he achieves on the red brand.