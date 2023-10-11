Did WWE tease Asuka's next feud on SmackDown? Analyzing major clues hidden in plain sight

WWE NXT featured a plethora of stars from various eras this week. This includes talents who were not members of the NXT roster ever, such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Undertaker, among others.

One such NXT legend is Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow returned for a match with Roxanne Perez, defeating the young star and continuing her undefeated record on the white & gold brand years after leaving. However, her victory did not mark the end of the night for her.

Asuka was later shown backstage interacting with the likes of Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley. The segment was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, who may very well end up being Asuka's next opponent. In fact, they may end up feuding on WWE's main roster.

By Tiffany's standards, she was actually quite kind and polite towards The Empress of Tomorrow. Still, it was clear that Asuka did not quite know how to handle Tiffany. Additionally, Stratton being nice almost seems like bait for something, and there is a high probability of some fishy element being up in her sleeves. Beyond all else, the two female superstars interacting seemed a bit too random.

Stratton may follow Asuka to Friday Night SmackDown, using the former WWE Women's Champion to get drafted to the main roster. Moving forward, the two superstars could potentially clash in a battle of a legendary figure vs. the future of the industry. In many ways, it could replicate the Stratton-Becky Lynch rivalry.

Asuka's former partner may be returning to WWE

It remains to be seen whether Tiffany Stratton and Asuka's segment on this week's edition of WWE NXT leads to something more. The Empress of Tomorrow has been feuding with the likes of Damage CTRL and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, so she may have other things to worry about.

Damage CTRL features Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. While Kai is injured, Asuka is still outnumbered by the faction. Thankfully, a friend of the Ramen Woman's may be on her way back to WWE. According to reports, Kairi Sane is rumored to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion. She has seemingly confirmed the news herself.

Kairi's impending return could be great news for Asuka. The two were once known as The Kabuki Warriors and were a top tag team in the promotion. In fact, the duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane even once held the Women's Tag Team Titles together.

Damage CTRL may be in trouble if The Pirate Princess does return. Prior to her leaving the promotion, Bayley was the one who put Sane out of action. The pair reuniting while Sane seeks revenge is a logical story to tell.

