Did WWE tease bringing back nearly two-decade-old storyline? Analyzing the possibility! 

Currently, WWE is going through an exciting time. It would be safe to say that this is a great time for fans to follow the product. From dominant factions to intriguing storylines, the Stamford-based promotion seems to be getting things right. However, that's not all. WWE may now bring back a two-decade-old storyline into play.

The storyline in question is the story of Evolution. During the time Evolution was together, Triple H took Batista under his wing and helped him prosper in WWE. What Batista achieved next in his career is history. The company is seemingly hinting at repeating the same storyline with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

After Dominik Mysterio won the North American Championship on NXT, Balor shared a tweet saying Mysterio's win was the proudest moment of his life. Replying to the post, McDonagh posted an image of himself with a title and seemed to question Balor.

This reply by McDonagh could hint at a storyline where Balor will potentially be seen mentoring him. The Irish connection between the two will help sell the story better.

Since making his debut on RAW, JD McDonagh hasn't made an impact. However, with Balor's mentorship, the 33-year-old could see things change for good.

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day are having a good time in WWE

Since June, there was a lot of tension in The Judgment Day. At one point, it seemed as if the faction would break up. However, that changed after Finn Balor and Damian Priest worked out their differences. Since then, The Judgment Day seems to be stronger than ever.

Not only are they winning matches, but the faction is also adding championship gold. This week on NXT, Dominik Mysterio beat Wes Lee to become the new North American Champion. While Dominik needed help from his teammates to win this contest, winning the title further solidifies the position of the faction.

Currently, the stable has two champions, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest too is an important member of the faction. Apart from Balor, every member of The Judgment Day has some kind of accolade.

However, Balor's fortunes too could change as he might face Seth Rollins in a rematch for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

If the match happens and Finn Balor is able to become champion, The Judgment Day might go down as one of the greatest factions of all time.