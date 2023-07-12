Did WWE tease Bron Breakker's main roster push on NXT? Piecing together the clues

Bron Breakker is at an interesting place with regard to his career in WWE. Since making his debut on NXT, it was clear that he possessed great talent and could be a very useful asset for WWE in the near future. However, based on recent development, it seems like Breakker's time to shine has finally come.

This week on NXT, Bron Breakker faced Ilja Dragunov in a match that would determine the next challenger of Carmelo Hayes's NXT Championship at The Great American Bash. While Breakker had a great start to the contest, Dragunov was the better man on the night as he pulled off a victory.

While this loss means Breakker won't compete for the title, it could also mean WWE is looking to push the 25-year-old on the main roster. Previously too, WWE has seen a pattern where many NXT stars who went on to make their main roster debut lost important matches on the developmental brand.

Another reason why Breakker's main roster push seems close is that the former NXT Champion was reported to debut on the main roster some time ago. However, alleged inappropriate comments by his father, Rick Steiner, reportedly led to WWE slamming the brakes on Breakker's main roster ambitions.

If Breakker is close to switching to the main roster full-time, things will be exciting for him. At the young age of 25, Breakker will have a lot to prove to the WWE Universe.

Bron Breakker recently feuded with a major main roster champion

Almost a month ago, Bron Breakker surprised the wrestling world when he called out World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The 25-year-old wanted Rollins to defend his championship against him on NXT.

Rollins, who had promised to be an active champion since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, accepted this challenge. A match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker was booked for week 1 of NXT Gold Rush.

Before the event, Rollins was attacked by Finn Balor on RAW. However, that did not stop him from beating Breakker the next day at NXT Gold Rush. While the former NXT Champion lost, he was appreciated for his performance against a seasoned veteran like Seth Rollins.

Based on his performance against the World Heavyweight Champion, it seems as if Bron Breakker will bring a breath of fresh air to the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old achieves in his career and how he carries his family's legacy.

