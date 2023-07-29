Did WWE tease female star joining forces with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown? Piecing together the clues

For the past couple of months, Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television. However, in the latest edition of SmackDown, there were some cryptic teases that are reminiscent of The Eater of Worlds. This led many to believe that a female star could join forces with Wyatt upon returning to WWE.

The superstar in question is Shotzi, who recently surprised fans by shaving her head on a previous edition of the blue brand. The reason behind her decision to shave her head is more personal than being part of a storyline. However, it seems like the company could now use this angle to further her character's storyline.

In a recent edition of the blue brand, a backstage segment took place where Bayley discovered a cryptic message from Shotzi in her backpack. Fans noticed that this kind of stuff was similar to the things that The Eater of Worlds and Alexa Bliss used to do in their previous gimmicks.

Additionally, last week, Shotzi appeared on the jumbotron with a video message for Bayley, which also bore a resemblance to Wyatt's promos when he targeted a superstar.

These cryptic teases and similarities in messaging have sparked speculation among fans that Shotzi might be involved in a storyline with Wyatt upon his return.

Fans noticed how recent promos of Shotzi are similar to Wyatt

Fans seem to be happy by seeing Shotzi pulling Wyatt's stuff

Another fan called Shotzi the female Bray Wyatt

As of now, there are no official reports or confirmations from WWE regarding any plans to have a potential alliance of Bray Wyatt and Shotzi. The cryptic teases and similarities in messaging seen in recent episodes of SmackDown could be part of the ongoing storytelling and character development for both Bray Wyatt and Shotzi.

When Bray Wyatt is rumored to make his return?

According to the latest reports, there are rumors that The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt, is set to make his return at SummerSlam 2023. The reports also suggest that he might be involved in an attack on someone from the main event matches.

As we are currently on The Road to SummerSlam, there has been no official confirmation from WWE regarding Wyatt's return. However, many fans still hope he might make a surprise appearance at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Bray Wyatt's last in-ring performance was at the Royal Rumble 2023

Given SummerSlam's reputation for including surprises and unexpected turns, there is heightened anticipation about whether Wyatt will show up at the event. Fans are eager to see if The Eater of Worlds will make a dramatic return during one of the main event matches, possibly targeting either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes on the show.

