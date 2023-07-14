Did WWE tease a new feud for LA Knight on SmackDown? It's not Austin Theory

LA Knight failing to win the Money in the Bank briefcase not only caused disappointment among the WWE Universe but also led to questions regarding the 40-year-old superstar's booking. Even on SmackDown after MITB, Knight did not appear on television but was on a dark segment ahead of the show confronting Hit Row.

This led to further doubts about WWE's plans with Knight. In recent times, the superstar has garnered a lot of popularity. This is something WWE has understood, and they are making the best use of it by constantly posting about Knight on social media. In doing so, they might have also revealed his next feud.

On July 14, 2023, WWE, on their social media, posted a video of Knight involving himself in a backstage segment with Xavier Woods. In the segment, Knight is seen mocking Woods for playing video games and then proceeds to break his controller. This incident between the two occurred in the month of April this year.

Just a week after LA Knight smashed Woods' controller, the two fought on SmackDown, with the latter registering a win. With WWE suddenly posting this video of the two, it might mean that they are looking to revisit the feud between Knight and Woods. For all one knows, Knight could get a win over Woods this time around.

However, this will move Knight away from United States Champion Austin Theory. The two have been heavily rumored to be engaging in a feud en route to SummerSlam. It remains to be seen whether those plans have been scrapped.

WWE legend discarded the possibility of LA Knight facing Logan Paul

Before LA Knight could compete at Money in the Bank, he indulged in a verbal confrontation with Logan Paul. During the segment, Knight arguably got the better of Paul based on the crowd's reaction.

This led to many thinking that WWE could possibly book a feud between the two, which could lead to a match at SummerSlam. While some liked the idea, others did not. WWE legend Booker T aligned with those in the latter category. Speaking about the possibility of the match on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that it's not a match he really wants to see.

“It could be, it could be, but it’s not — for me Logan Paul, you know, that’s not the match I really wanna see.” [H/T 411mania.com]

While Booker T rejected the idea of a match between Knight and Paul, he named a WWE Superstar he would like to see Knight feud with. The former King of the Ring mentioned he would like to see LA Knight go after Austin Theory's United States Championship.

