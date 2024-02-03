Did WWE tease subtle changes in Royal Rumble rules? Analyzing why Cody Rhodes might not get his WrestleMania rematch

Cody Rhodes pointed at the WrestleMania sign following his Royal Rumble win on January 27. The American Nightmare had fans convinced he was 'finishing his story' on The Grandest Stage of Them All until his promo from WWE SmackDown tonight completely caught the WWE Universe off guard.

Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the show tonight. The two-time Royal Rumble winner told The Tribal Chief he was coming after him 'but not at WrestleMania.' This is when The Rock’s entrance music hit, much to the shock of the entire Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

WWE has heavily teased a match between Rocky and Reigns previously, and tonight’s face-off seems to have confirmed that, but where does this leave Rhodes now. The Road to WrestleMania begins with Royal Rumble. Almost every winner of the high-stakes match-up has challenged for a major title on The Biggest Show of the Year in the past.

There are no reports that could possibly confirm or even indicate that WWE had changed their Royal Rumble rules to set up Rock versus Roman Reigns for their April premium live event. Assuming Cody Rhodes' words are taken literally, fans may not get the rematch that has been a year in the making.

What happened after The Rock came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown?

The Rock arrived to a huge pop on WWE SmackDown this week. The Great One took his time to enter the ring. He came across Cody Rhodes, paused for a minute, before doing the Predator handshake with The American Nightmare.

Rocky also whispered something in Rhodes’ ear that made him smile. The two-time Royal Rumble winner left the ring, leaving the squared circle to Rock and Roman Reigns. The two superstars came face-to-face before the show went off the air.

Expand Tweet

Fans might have to tune into WWE SmackDown next Friday to find out what’s next in this storyline.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.