Disgraced Warner ends horror 2018 on high with baby news

PTI
NEWS
News
133   //    01 Jan 2019, 09:16 IST

Sydney, Jan 1 (AFP) The wife of disgraced cricketer David Warner has revealed she is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband's part in a ball-tampering scandal that rocked the game.

Candice Warner took to Twitter on Monday evening to make the announcement, ending a horror 2018 for the couple on a bright note.

"We are so grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown us this year. It is with a full heart that we would like to share with you that in 2019 our family of 4 will become a family of 5," she said.

They already have two young children, Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

Candice Warner revealed in May that she lost a baby a week after her husband's tearful press conference in Sydney in late March after he was sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa and banned for a year.

She attributed the loss to stress and an arduous flight home, describing the couple's devastation at realising she was miscarrying.

Warner was seen as the key instigator of the attempt by Cameron Bancroft to alter the ball with sandpaper during Australia's Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Then-captain Steve Smith was also banned for a year, with the pair's suspensions due to expire in late March.

Bancroft was exiled for nine months and returned to action with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League on Sunday

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
