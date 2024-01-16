Do WWE fans want Seth Rollins to lose his title to Jinder Mahal? Analyzing social media buzz

Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal will clash for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tonight on Monday Night RAW. The stakes are high for both of them, and one can expect both superstars to bring their A-game.

Before any big match, fans always speculate on the result. Coming to Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal, it seems that fans are rallying behind The Modern Day Maharaja to dethrone The Visionary. In fact, when WrestleOps asked fans about the best and worst scenario, most of them claimed Rollins retaining would be the worst-case scenario.

Here are some of the tweets from fans:

On the other hand, some fans are hoping that Damian Priest can have a successful cash-in this time. It’s possible that The Archer of Infamy will make another attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the match.

One must also keep Drew McIntyre in mind. He lost to The Visionary at Day 1 and stopped The Archer of Infamy from cashing in. It’s possible The Scottish Warrior will try to stop Damian Priest for a third time on RAW tonight. Nevertheless, it seems that fans either want Jinder Mahal or Damian Priest to leave Monday Night RAW as the new World Heavyweight Champion!

Vince Russo opened up about Seth Rollins’ segment on WWE RAW

On last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion began a segment by talking about his accomplishments in 2024 and the champion he had been. It was at this point when Jinder Mahal interrupted him.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo commented on Rollins’ segment, saying that he isn’t a fan of The Visionary's character.

"I just hate, he goes through the whole gimmick at the beginning." Russo continued, "It's just such a waste of time. We understand you're the trendsetter, the revolutionary. We got that, we understand. I can't stand it. Listen man, I don't know Seth Rollins, I'm talking about Seth Rollins, the character. I am not a fan of this guy at all."

According to reports, Seth’s WWE contract is expiring in 2024. It will be interesting to see what the World Heavyweight Champion's next deal looks like.

