Does Becky Lynch have a new target on her back? Exploring why The Man needs to be cautious at Money in the Bank!

Becky Lynch stood tall at the end of Women’s Money in the Bank summit on this week's RAW, even though the ending to the segment had fans convinced that The Man won’t be walking out with the briefcase this Saturday. The 36-year-old star may have to worry about a new threat after this week's RAW.

The star in question is none other than Rhea Ripley. The two women crossed paths on this week's Monday Night show. The Eradicator warned Becky Lynch against cashing the briefcase on her if she wins this Saturday. The exchange could lead to the Women’s World Champion costing Lynch her Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

It is worth noting that Rhea Ripley doesn’t have a match scheduled for the upcoming Premium Live Event in London. Having said that, Mami will be in Dominik Mysterio’s corner for his match against Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, will go up against five other women in the ladder match at the O2 Arena. The Man will square off against Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Trish Stratus for the briefcase this Saturday.

Becky Lynch grabs briefcase ahead of Money in the Bank 2023

The Man entered the Enmarket Arena to a hue ovation for the Women’s Money in the Bank summit. Corey Graves introduced fans to the match rules but was interrupted by Bayley, who got into an argument with Zelina Vega.

Trish Stratus mocked Lynch by saying she’ll be forced to thank her after the WWE Hall of Famer grabs the briefcase this Saturday. The participants then entered into a huge brawl. IYO SKY took advantage of the opportunity to take her opponents out with a huge moonsault.

Lynch took advantage of the chaos to climb the ladder and unhook the briefcase amid cheers from the WWE Universe. Fans can check out the updated Money in the Bank match card and predictions here.

