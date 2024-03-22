Does Bruce Prichard dislike Ronda Rousey? Exploring the comments from his podcast

Ronda Rousey is all set to release her book, "Our Fight," on April 4th, 2024. Reportedly, the book exposes the darkest secrets of WWE and gives an in-depth view of how women are treated in the organization. In fact, she calls out Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard on their misconduct with women in the past.

Speaking of Bruce Prichard, it doesn't seem that Prichard has that hate for The Baddest Woman on the Planet. He might dislike her to a certain extent, considering she has dragged his name through the mud; however, he gave an answer that would please the general WWE fans.

On Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, he gave his two cents about Ronda Rousey:

"I think Ronda is a natural. I think she is one of those talents that belongs in the wrestling business. Its been her love all her life. I remember talking to Roddy Piper before Roddy passed. Roddy and Ronda Rousey were friends. Piper used to tell me about it, 'Oh man! this girl, she needs to be in our business. She's great'. He trained with her and Jean Lavelle and Roddy constantly putting her over to me so that helped me in the beginning because I liked her for that. I liked her as a person and I think that she is made for this business.. She got some good instincts, she's believable, she has great name outside of the business."

On the other hand, Rousey has less than kinder words for him. When the news of Vince McMahon's resignation surfaced, she took to social media to claim that McMahon will continue to run WWE through Prichard!

Ronda Rousey believes the line between kayfabe and reality is blurred for Vince McMahon

As mentioned, Rousey has called out McMahon in her book. She has exposed the dark side of The Big Man, which she believes has blurred the lines between reality and the character he plays on camera for WWE storylines:

"It's hard sometimes to know where the evil, untehtical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many time ssued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe."

Ronda Rousey has referenced Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and WWE coming a long way and actually recognized some of the talent in her book as well. The book is expected to spark conversations about the women's division in the Stamford-based promotion.

