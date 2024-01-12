Does Cody Rhodes know he is not winning the 2024 Royal Rumble? Possibility analyzed

Royal Rumble 2024 is the next marquee show from the Stamford-based Promotion, set to take place inside the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27th. The anticipation is already high among fans, especially regarding the potential winner of the traditional 30-man battle royale.

However, the recent actions of Cody Rhodes seem to be an indication that The American Nightmare is already well aware that he might not be winning the traditional match this time around. This potential belief arises after a recent cryptic post from Cody where he wrote:

''Only 2 steps left.....Believe!"

Expand Tweet

This led to many speculating that Cody is potentially teasing that he will have two chances to finish his story against Roman Reigns.

The straightforward step is winning the traditional Rumble match and challenging the Tribal Chief for WrestleMania 40. However, as CM Punk is currently red hot to win the match this scenario is highly unlikely to unfold.

Additionally, Dusty Rhodes' son won the Royal Rumble match last year. Despite this, he failed to finish his story against The Bloodline Leader. So it's probable that the company might not follow the same storyline again even if they intend for a showdown between Cody and Reigns at Mania.

The second step could be that The American Nightmare might try to seize an opportunity at Elimination Chamber 2024 by becoming the no.1 contender for the Undisputed Universal title. This will eventually give Cody a chance to finish his story even without winning the traditional match this year.

It will be intriguing to see how things will evolve at the Royal Rumble and who will emerge as the winner of the 30-man battle royale.

Will the Rock appear at Royal Rumble 2024?

The Rock made a return to the WWE on RAW: Day 1 and shocked the world after calling out the Tribal Chief. However, this also led to assumptions about The People's Champion making another appearance at the upcoming premium live event to confront Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, Roman is already scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal title in a Fatal Four Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble. So, a potential scenario could see Reigns somehow retain his Championship before, ultimately, getting confronted by The Rock to set up a WrestleMania showdown between the two.

Expand Tweet

The likelihood of the potential scenario is mainly considering that CM Punk might win the Royal Rumble match and eventually challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This leaves Roman Reigns without a WrestleMania opponent, leaving the doors for The Great One to confront him and set up a dream match at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the traditional Royal Rumble match this time? Shoot in the comment section.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here