Does Jade Cargill have heat with current WWE star in real life? Now-deleted tweet sparks speculation

Jade Cargill undoubtedly impressed the WWE Universe during her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former AEW star has been experiencing a huge popularity rise since joining the Stamford-based promotion which is also seemingly evident from her latest SuperBowl commercial for Mountain Dew.

Soon after the commercial surfaced on the internet, current WWE star Zelina Vega jokingly tweeted that the impression of Jade in the advertisement is somewhat similar to her appearance. Subsequently, Cargill replied to that tweet stating that nobody thought that it was Zelina Vega and called it her signature style.

Furthermore, she seemingly also warned Vega to not dare to do the same the next time. However, the tweet of the 31-year-old star faced some backlash from the fans, stating that Zelina was only joking.

Later on, as of result of this, both superstars deleted their respective tweets which sparked a speculation of there being real life 'heat' between these two. However, this apparently isn't the case as Jade Cargill usually tweets in a similar manner.

There is no such real-life 'heat' between these two as she was clearly joking and after facing some sort of backlash, she rather instantly deleted the tweet.

Jade Cargill is set to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber match?

WWE is positioned for another international premium live event as Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The show already seems to be stacked, with a traditional Men's & Women's Elimination Chamber match scheduled at the event.

Talking about the Women's Elimination Chamber match, there are already multiple possibilities surrounding the final participants for this match. Amid this, recent reports stated that the former AEW star is expected to be the final contestant in this match. As of writing, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have already secured their spots after winning their respective qualifying matches.

In addition, the company has announced other qualifying matches, which include a clash between Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton vs. Shotzi, and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega. The winner of these matches will join Lynch and Belair which will eventually result in only five participants for this structured match.

Thus, it opens the possibility for Jade Cargill to join this match as the final & sixth contestant. Even recently fans claimed that WWE had accidentally leaked their Women's Chamber match graphics on their official site where Jade Cargill was seemingly revealed as the final participant.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness what will happen in the women's chamber match this year and whether Jade Cargill will enter this brutal match.

