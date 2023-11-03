Does John Cena hate 26-year-old WWE Superstar? The GOAT candidly answers

John Cena has been in the wrestling business for more than two decades now. While he has made many enemies, he has also made some friends. However, his current role in WWE is quite different yet more beneficial to others.

John Cena is one of the stars who recently became a part-timer but has also put younger stars over, including Austin Theory. Both men faced at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship, which saw the 26-year-old retain the title. The build-up to the feud was quite intense, and the finish was not well-received by fans. However, their relationship remained positive.

While on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, John Cena revealed that he still talks to Austin Theory occasionally and even gives the latter advice. The Cenation Leader also said the younger star is working on connecting further with the audience. With this in mind, it should be noted that John doesn't hate Austin.

"There was nothing I said to Austin [Theory] down there that I wouldn't say to his face. We still talk on a regular basis, and I still try to bestow on him advice. I think he's working more toward connecting with the audience, but I can hear the silence and the apathy when he would perform."

What did John Cena say after his WWE WrestleMania 39 match against Austin Theory?

Austin defeated John at WrestleMania 39

Cena failed to win the US Championship because Theory hit him below the belt towards its end. However, despite the controversial ending of their match, the 16x World Champion only had good things to say to the young star.

While on The Babyfaces podcast, Theory said that he wasn't nervous at all because Cena made the atmosphere light and assured him regarding his performance. Post-match, John told him to enjoy the moment and told him to always believe in himself, and not be afraid to fail.

What are Austin Theory and John Cena up to now?

Months after WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory lost the title to Rey Mysterio. Both men are currently on the SmackDown brand but are involved in different feuds. Theory has allied with Grayson Waller, while Cena is engaged in a feud with Solo Sikoa.

Austin may not be a fan-favorite star, but his character and status as a heel certainly improved after facing Cena. It remains to be seen what will happen next between both stars in the future.

