Does Randy Orton have a part-time schedule slated in his WWE contract?

Randy Orton made a long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in November last year after an 18-month absence due to injury. The Viper is one of Stamford-based company's longest-serving talents and a nailed-on future WWE Hall of Famer. There were fears that the 44-year-old's career was winding down after requiring spinal fusion surgery

However, Randy Orton is rather adamant that he's still got plenty left in the tank and dismissed any suggestions he's a part-time star. The Apex Predator gave a recent interview with Adam's Apple. He discussed his recovery and his past issues with getting former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to understand his situation:

"Well, if you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would have thought it would’ve been close to the end. But I had a spinal fusion a year-and-a-half ago and that changed the game. I’d been in pain through my entire 30s. I was hurting. I was begging for time off when I was 35 and I think Vince (McMahon's) - his quote to me was, ‘Mother Nature gets us all,’ and you know, that’s hard to hear when you’re 35, and your back hurts and you’re busting your a** for this company."

Vince McMahon is no longer running WWE and there is a more positive atmosphere. Chief Content Officer Triple H appears more lenient with talent regarding injuries and time off.

Randy Orton alluded to this while clarifying his contract situation:

"There’s been some changes and now, I think instead of pushing guys and running their d**ks into the ground until they fall apart and they can’t do it anymore, there’s... It’s a great atmosphere to go, okay, how can we make this guy last? And the beauty of it is, is I’m not even there yet. I feel so great after my surgery. I’m a full-time guy..." [H/T - TJRWrestling.net]

The 14-time world champion is currently embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline alongside his new ally Kevin Owens. The pair lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash: France last week.

How long does Randy Orton have left on his WWE contract?

Randy Orton has spent 24 years with WWE and is one of the most iconic superstars in history. He's main evented WrestleMania, won the Royal Rumble twice, and is the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in history when he won the title at the age of 24.

It seems implausible that he will ever leave the Stamford-based company. Fans needn't fear as he appears to have plenty of years left.

Orton reportedly signed a five-year deal with WWE in 2019 which was set to expire in the Fall of 2024, per Fightful. His 18-month spell on the sidelines means the company could likely add that time to his contract which would take him to around the Spring of 2026.

It's highly anticipated that he will extend his contract further as he's signaled his intentions to do so ever since returning. He told fans in Chicago after returning at Survivor Series 2023 that he was eyeing 10 more years in WWE.

