Does Santos Escobar hate Rey Mysterio in real life? What we know about their WWE feud

Santos Escobar doesn’t regret what he did to Rey Mysterio. The Legado Del Fantasma leader put his mentor on the shelf by crushing his leg between the ringside steel steps. He then cut a promo saying he hoped the doctors would amputate Rey’s leg.

For those wondering if the promo was a work or shoot, Santos Escobar doesn’t hate Rey Mysterio in real life, and that promo was 100% part of the storyline. Rey needed surgery, and WWE did the injury angle to write him off television.

The Hall of Famer dropping the United States Championship to Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was also tied to his surgery. Rey posted a picture on Facebook to announce he underwent successful knee surgery just a few days after his last SmackDown appearance.

According to Haus of Wrestling, the former multi-time World Champion had been working through a torn meniscus for nearly three months. Rey has had multiple knee surgeries throughout his illustrious wrestling career.

"The injury has slowly worsened, so he agreed to lose the WWE United States Championship to Paul and participate in the beatdown angle before heading off for his knee operation," Haus of Wrestling stated. "He is expected to be out of action for around six to eight weeks while he recovers and will likely resume his feud with Escobar when he returns."

What was WWE’s original plan for Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar?

According to PWInsider, WWE originally wanted to go a different route for Santos Escobar versus Rey Mysterio, and the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was not intended for a heel turn because of the injury angle.

"We've had some readers ask if the Santos Escobar turn was something that happened because of the injury. We are told that it was always planned, and had Rey not gotten hurt, they would [have] gone right into live events doing Rey vs. Escobar," wrote PWInsider in their report.

Escobar is scheduled to wrestle Dragon Lee in the first round of the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament on WWE SmackDown next Friday.

