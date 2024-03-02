Does The Rock have real-life heat with Seth Rollins? Exploring incident from 11 years ago

The Rock arrived on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and laid down rules for what’ll go down at WrestleMania 40. He challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against Roman Reigns and himself, with stipulations about what would happen if The Bloodline won or lost.

Speaking of The Brahma Bull challenging The Visionary, this isn’t the first time Seth Rollins and The Rock are going up against each other. Back in the day, The Shield had attacked The Great One which didn’t end well for The Brahma Bull. The attack ended with Roman Reigns showing concern for Rock but Seth Rollins walking away by saying “Who gives a sh*t”, essentially not breaking character.

The current challenge has nothing to do with their former storyline. There’s no real-life heat involved in the current challenge, and The People’s Champ is simply embracing his heel persona and working on the storyline.

There can be some underlying tension between them due to what happened 11 years ago, but that has nothing to do with Rock challenging him for a tag team match or even referring to him as the “clown emoji”.

The Rock added interesting stipulations to the tag team match

Cody Rhodes had challenged The Rock for a one-on-one match at Elimination Chamber. The People’s Champ arrived on the latest episode of SmackDown and declined the challenge. However, he gave some interesting stipulations for the tag team match.

As per The People's Champ, if Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline will not interfere in the championship match on Night 2.

However, if the heels win, then The Bloodline rules apply on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Essentially, anything WWE happens during the championship match between Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns! The episode ended with The Great One acknowledging The Tribal Chief.

The People’s Champ and The Tribal Chief will be present on next week’s episode for Rhodes and Rollins’ answers.

