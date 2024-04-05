Does Triple H consider AEW as a competition to WWE? Exploring his honest answer

Triple H has done a fantastic job as CCO of WWE. Over the last year, the product he has delivered has been nothing short of exceptional. So much so, that many people believe it has blown the competition out of the water. And, in this day and age, the main competition has come from none other than AEW, who battle WWE in the ratings game week in and week out.

There can be no denying that AEW has some exceptional talent. Several superstars on the roster are, in fact, talents that Triple H either worked with or unearthed himself. The likes of Edge, Christian, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Sasha Banks, and more have all worked closely with The Game. But, when looking at the playing field, does he view AEW as competition?

Well, the answer is, "probably not." Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Triple H expanded on the current state of the WWE roster. He spoke proudly about the current locker room and strongly believes that the only competition they have is themselves. Specifically, the eras that came before today.

"We're up against ourselves, Best of the best of WWE against each other. We're competing with The Attitude Era, The Ruthless Aggression era," said Triple H,

These strong words from the CCO will surely catch the attention of those in AEW. It will be interesting to see if there is any response from AEW's end to what the Cerebral Assassin had to say. But, one thing is for sure, the only thing WWE aims for is to keep improving its product every year.

Triple H has no plans of returning to in-ring action

It's clear to see that Triple H thinks highly of the current WWE roster. After all, they're filled with athletes who do things in the squared circle that cannot be seen anywhere else. But, at one point in time, The Game was also a part of that very roster. So, with that in mind, does he still have anything left in the tank?

Well, the WWE Universe in Philadelphia had the same question as they chanted for The Game to make an in-ring return. Unfortunately for the fans, he made it clear that he had no plans of donning his wrestling gear once more. That said, he still has what it takes to spit water out of his mouth.

It would be nice to see The Game return for one last match. But, at the age of 54, he certainly is nowhere near his prime. Nevertheless, whether he steps into the ring or not, he will always be a fan favorite of the WWE Universe.

