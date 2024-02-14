Does Triple H handle WWE the same way as Vince McMahon did? Exploring what The Undertaker said

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as head of creative role in WWE following Vince McMahon's first retirement in July 2022. The Game currently works as the Chief Content Officer of the company. However, he wasn't added to TKO's Board of Directors following the merger with UFC last year.

In September 2023, WWE and UFC officially merged to create a new promotion called TKO Group Holdings. While Vince McMahon was named as the Executive Chairman of the new company, Triple H remained the head of creative and Chief Content Officer. Last month, McMahon resigned from all his roles following allegations from former employee Janel Grant.

Many fans and legends praised the new regime under The Game, as the backstage morale is said to be more positive and calm after Hunter took over.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently gave his opinion about Levesque's management style and how it differed from Vince McMahon's. As per The Deadman, HHH maintains a sense of composure regardless of the situation.

"He's [Triple H] doing it calmly. So I'm not... I'm not around, obviously, like I used to be. When I was working full-time, or even when I wasn't working full-time. It was just so chaotic. There is like this calm backstage. The crew itself, the talent, they're relatively young. Top to bottom, they're young people. They're all so chill. I've seen Triple H get worked up, but I haven't seen him yell at talent. I haven't seen him bad mouth anybody. There's been times where you come back through the curtain and you know that a** chewing is coming. I haven't seen that with him."

Triple H is at war with The Rock

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, The Rock returned to WWE after joining TKO's Board of Directors. He quickly established himself as a man with quite a bit of backstage power, seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot.

The company received a massive backlash from fans, with many wanting to see Rhodes finish his story. Some reports stated that The Great One returned to save WrestleMania following CM Punk's injury and Brock Lesar's absence due to recent allegations.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, Roman Reigns chose The Rock as his opponent at The Show of Shows. However, Rhodes used his right as the Royal Rumble winner and challenged The Tribal Chief. The Great One then slapped Rhodes for disrespecting his family.

Later, The Rock demanded Triple H fix things. Following the event, Hunter made the match official, and on last week's SmackDown, The Game ensured everyone knew that he was the one making decisions at WWE and no one else.

Following that, during a backstage segment, Paul Heyman informed Hunter that he'd be returning to the next SmackDown with The Rock and Roman Reigns. Fans can expect an interesting segment between the two powerhouses of WWE!

