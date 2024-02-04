Does Triple H have a secret plan in store for Cody Rhodes? Exploring why The Rock's WWE return might be a prank

The Rock seemingly took Cody Rhodes' spot against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 on the latest episode of SmackDown, but what if it is just a prank by Triple H?

After loads of anticipation, The Rock finally returned to WWE and confronted Roman Reigns. However, the booking did not sit well with the fans, as Cody Rhodes walked out of the ring and seemingly gave up his dream of finishing the story against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. A major swerve may await the fans.

While the main event looks set for The Show of Shows with the two cousins battling in a singles match, it might change in the coming weeks, and The American Nightmare may re-enter the scene.

Fans may remember the iconic "Yes Movement" storyline leading up to WrestleMania 30, where Daniel Bryan defeated Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton on the same night to close the show as the World Champion. Considering Triple H booked The American Nightmare to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles, The Rock's return may solely be a prank to create a similar storyline for Cody Rhodes.

After a massive backlash from the fans regarding the segment on WWE SmackDown, it may be wise for the company to make the babyface star complete his story on this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be intriguing to see what role Seth Rollins will play in the scenario. For now, this is just a speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

How could Cody Rhodes still get his WWE WrestleMania 40 main event match with Roman Reigns after The Rock's return?

While the much-awaited WrestleMania rematch can still be executed in several ways, a theory from BeOurGuest on X (formerly Twitter) has got the fans buzzing.

The theory states that Cody Rhodes may just be playing mind games with The Head of The Table. Considering that The Rock is a 51-year-old star who hasn't competed in the ring for years, an overconfident Roman Reigns may sign the WWE WrestleMania 40 contract without reading it carefully.

The climax may reveal that Reigns will still battle Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and The Great One will serve as a special guest referee to ensure Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso don't cause shenanigans in the main event of The Showcase of The Immortals.

