Dominant tag team to return and attack Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn? What WWE RAW may have in store

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have enemies whether they are on WWE RAW or SmackDown. Their status as the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions has put a big target on their back, and their next opponents may make themselves known tonight.

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the final episode before the Payback Premium Live Event next month. However, The Superstar Spectacle in India is another major show fans are waiting for. Top stars like John Cena, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and more are scheduled for the event. Joining them are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who are set to defend their titles against Indus Sher.

Indus Sher spent most of their 2022 in NXT, dominating the third brand alongside Jinder Mahal. The trio were part of this year's Draft but haven't appeared often. With the India show looming closer, the trio could attack Owens and Zayn on WWE RAW to build up anticipation for their bout.

It was also previously reported that Sanga and Veer Mahaan were set to receive a push ahead of their showing in India. This could undoubtedly begin with a return to the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Who did Indus Sher initially want to face for WWE Superstar Spectacle?

Sanga, Jinder Mahal, and Veer Mahaan of Indus Sher

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions are some of the big fish in the Stamford-based promotion. Aside from their gold, they have built a reputation as individual stars. Still, Indus Sher eyed another stable.

In an interview with WWE India Now, the stable revealed they wanted to fight The Bloodline in India.

"I think we should have a match against The Bloodline. So, Roman Reigns, definitely, Solo [Sikoa], and I don't know what's happening with The Usos, but definitely Bloodline."

However, this dream match could not take place due to The Bloodline's current state. Currently, The Usos have split, and Jey has quit the company.

Another WWE RAW Tag Team is set to be in action in India

As mentioned above, John Cena will also come to India next week. However, he will not only make an appearance but also wrestle for the first time in the country. The Cenation Leader will compete with Seth Rollins against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

With multiple events slated for the next month, it would be interesting to see what else could transpire and which superstars could appear on the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode.

