Dominik Mysterio to add major WWE heel to The Judgment Day after rejecting ex-AEW star? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio isn't too excited about a former AEW star joining his group. Malakai Black's (Aleister Black) contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion has expired, and many fans were speculating that he could be making a move back to his former stomping grounds WWE to join forces with The Judgment Day.

Ad

However, Dirty Dom has made it clear that he’s not interested in bringing Black into the faction. He’s completely shot down the idea of the 39-year-old joining up with The Judgment Day. Instead of the former NXT Champion, Mysterio could bring RAW Superstar Logan Paul on board.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Maverick's heel persona would fit right in with Mysterio’s reputation as a controversial figure. Dirty Dom’s mixed reactions from fans, combined with Paul’s celebrity status and athletic skills, could make for a powerful combination in the faction that could rule the red brand.

The two stars have a bit of history in the company. Mysterio was actually in Logan’s debut match at WrestleMania 38. On the first night of the event, the 29-year-old teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and his son. Not long after that, Dominik became a key player in The Judgment Day faction and has been an important part of it ever since.

Ad

Logan could also get some support now that he's in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. With big names like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and John Cena in the mix, The Judgment Day could help him out, boosting his chances of headlining WrestleMania 41.

To establish himself as a top player on the red brand, Paul might want to team up with Dominik Mysterio's crew. Bringing him into the faction could boost their star power and give the social media star some much-needed backup. Even though The Maverick has a different vibe and style compared to The Judgment Day, this partnership could turn out to be a win-win for everyone.

Ad

It’s still up in the air whether it’ll happen, but the idea is just too interesting to overlook. Let’s just sit back and see what WWE has planned.

Logan Paul pitched an idea to team up with Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul revealed that he suggested a major idea to Triple H last year. The former US Champion proposed forming a tag team with Dominik Mysterio on WWE television.

Ad

Ad

In his ImPaulsive podcast featuring Liv Morgan, the YouTube star shared that he suggested a collaboration with Dirty Dom to WWE's Chief Content Officer.

“I pitched Triple H a me and Dominik Mysterio tag team. I’ll just say it. It didn’t seem like it was off the table," he said [H/T Fightful]

The thought of both these hated personalities teaming up is bound to spark a variety of reactions. If this villainous duo comes to life, it could lead to some epic storylines and boost fan involvement, playing off the controversial nature of both personalities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE