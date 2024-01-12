Dominik Mysterio to assault popular veteran and send him packing from WWE? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is rather protective of The Judgment Day and his fellow stars. His heel turn started with the faction, and the other members have helped him become the great heel he is today.

Keeping that in mind, he wasn't happy when R-Truth arrived out of nowhere with jokes and claims about The Judgment Day. Not only is Truth rallying behind having JD McDonagh kicked out of the faction, but he has also reunited with The Miz against Dominik and McDonagh.

Even though Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley aren't taking any huge steps to stop R-Truth's shenanigans, Dirty Dom can snap on WWE RAW and brutally assault R-Truth. It's not just the jokes about JD McDonagh but also referring to Dominik Mysterio as "Tom and Nick Mysterio" that may further irk Dominik. None of these seem to have sat well with the 26-year-old.

Priest, Balor, and Ripley won't actually say much if Dominik attacks the WWE veteran with some help from JD McDonagh. On the other hand, this assault can lead to Truth forming an alliance against The Judgment Day and waging war against the faction whenever possible.

Bill Apter gives his opinion about Dominik Mysterio

When Dirty Dom started out with Judgment Day, he was mostly pushed as Rhea Ripley's "romantic" partner. However, with time, Dominik Mysterio has truly improved himself and isn't known by his father's name anymore.

Bill Apter commented on the way Dominik has established himself on Monday Night RAW.

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik."

Rhea Ripley has rejected R-Truth's mission to become a part of The Judgment Day. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

