Dominik Mysterio to betray Rhea Ripley and cost her the Women's World Title against 3-time champion? Potential explored

Rhea Ripley could lose her coveted Women's World Title to a three-time champion due to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal in the coming days.

The superstar in question is Nia Jax. Monday's RAW saw Rhea Ripley get attacked by Nia Jax. The three-time champion handed a brutal beatdown to The Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jax's actions have certainly planted seeds of a high-octane feud between the duo. Fans should expect this to lead to Ripley defending her Women's World Title against the 39-year-old star at the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber 2024.

If that is indeed the case, she may drop her title due to Dominik's betrayal. It can be argued that Ripley's bond with Dominik in The Judgment Day has run its course, and the latter doesn't need his "Mami" anymore. Dom's career has skyrocketed in the last few months, and the former NXT North American Champion looks ready to be pushed as a singles star.

Meanwhile, Ripley and Dominik don't seem to be on the same page following the recent events on RAW. Mami took a shot at "Dirty" Dom and the rest of The Judgment Day on social media for not showing up to save her from Nia Jax's assault.

The recent differences between Rhea and Dom may take center stage at Elimination Chamber, resulting in a shocking betrayal. The creative team could potentially have Dom cost Ripley her title against Nia, ending his relationship with the current Women's World Champion.

Wrestling veteran doesn't want The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley to be compared with Chyna

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently called out fans for comparing Rhea Ripley with WWE legend Chyna.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo said that any comparison between The Eradicator of The Judgment Day and Chyna is invalid and an insult to the latter.

"Bro, don't ever insult Chyna ever again. Ever again. When I watch that at the end (Rhea Ripley on Ivy's shoulders)where this five foot nothing girl got this monster on her shoulders and the monster is doing [imitating a terrified Ripley], don't ever ever compare Ripley to Chyna again because she looked like an absolute idiot and an absolute fool. Her arms are free and she's not gonna grab those girl's eyes and just rake them out of her head? No, bro, she's gonna go (imitating a terrified Ripley). Don't ever insult Joanie Laurer again by comparing Rhea Ripley to her," he said.

