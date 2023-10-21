Dominik Mysterio to face punishment after Jey Uso is fined on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing potential scenario

This week on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso was able to invade the show and attempt to exact some revenge on his brother for costing him the Tag Team Championships last week on RAW.

Uso faced punishment for his actions just moments later when Nick Aldis not only fined him $10,000 but also had both Uso and Adam Pearce escorted out of the building by security.

Jimmy Uso is also expected to be fined for invading RAW last week, but one man who hasn't been punished for appearing on the opposite brand is Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member confronted Nick Aldis last week on SmackDown and received a Stunner for his actions, but no official punishment from his own General Manager.

Adam Pearce was put in his place on SmackDown when he was removed from the building and could now be looking to make an example out of Mysterio this week on RAW.

Will Dominik Mysterio defend his North American Championship at WWE Crown Jewel?

It's unlikely that Mysterio will have his title taken away, but it could be that his punishment is for him to be fined or forced to defend his Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

Dominik Mysterio will likely make the trip to the Middle East since Rhea Ripley will be defending her title and The Judgment Day could be set to defend their Tag Team Championships on the same card.

It would be history-making if Mysterio was the first star to defend an NXT Championship in Saudi Arabia, but it would also be seen as a punishment for him since he could potentially lose it.

Pearce needs to make it clear that brand jumping is no longer allowed and this could be the way.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will be punished on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.