Dominik Mysterio to get a new manager if Rhea Ripley leaves his side? Potential future explored

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the hottest on-screen couple in WWE today. The duo each won singles championships in resounding fashion and are enjoying dominant reigns. However, if they split in the future, the current North American Champion may already have a new ally.

Dominik Mysterio became a member of The Judgment Day in September 2022 after betraying Edge and Rey Mysterio. Since then, he has grown closer to Rhea Ripley. He has since captured the NXT North American Championship and remains one of the most effective heels in the company. If push comes to shove and "Dirty Dom" needs a new manager, he could find guidance from Paul Heyman.

The Bloodine's current Wisemen has managed a lot of successful stars in the business. Most famously, this includes Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk. Heyman recently praised The Judgment Day member, and a partnership between them is a possibility if the legendary manager branches out from The Tribal Chief.

If a partnership between them does occur, Paul will ensure that the 26-year-old will retain his North American Championship at all costs. The wrestling veteran could also ensure that Dom will be distanced as far as possible from Rhea Ripley by claiming she was a distraction and maybe even the enemy.

Which other top star has praised Dominik Mysterio?

Rhea and Dominik's group, The Judgment Day

Another WWE star who praised Dom is Logan Paul. The latter stated he admired Mysterio's heel tendencies and appreciates how the crowd hates him, to the point that The Judgment Day member can't even cut a promo due to the crowd booing him.

"There's a person who's actually active right now. Who I admire. His heel tendencies and he goes by the name of Dominik Mysterio. He's Rey Mysterio's son and he got a feud with his dad and it worked. The audience ate it up like they hate this guy now. I think it actually might be real hatred (...) Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can't get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him."

Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio partners in real life?

While the chemistry between Mysterio and Ripley is undeniable, their relationship is confined to our screens. Both WWE stars are engaged to different partners—Dominik with Marie Juliette and Rhea Ripley with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with the partnership between Rhea and Dominik, especially with the brewing tensions in their group.

