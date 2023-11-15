Dominik Mysterio to be gifted another WWE title soon? Chances of him becoming a double champ explored

Dominik Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion, but he's not the only titleholder in The Judgment Day. Since the group recently welcomed a new member, they might want JD McDonagh to carry a championship, which could inadvertently benefit Dominik.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh are set to compete at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in a WarGames match. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Priest declared himself as the leader of The Judgment Day.

Later on in the show, he officially welcomed McDonagh into the faction after the latter continued to support The Judgment Day for weeks. With this in mind, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions could pull some strings to award their stablemates gold.

Priest and Balor could keep the RAW Tag Team Championship but gift the SmackDown Tag Team Title to McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, making Mysterio a double champion. This could happen after Survivor Series 2023, especially if The Judgment Day wins and McDonagh proves his credibility. In this way, not only will all members of the heel faction possess gold, but they will also dominate both brands.

McDonagh and Dominik could remain on their current brand even if awarded the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Tensions are high between the general managers of both brands, Nick Aldis on SmackDown and Adam Pearce on RAW. They are quite strict about the brand split rule and may not allow talents to switch brands.

Why is Dominik Mysterio one of the most hated stars in WWE?

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso failed to win the Undisputed Tag Team Title this week

It's safe to say that The Judgment Day has more haters than supporters, evidenced by the reactions Dominik receives from the fans.

The 26-year-old always receives the loudest boos in every arena, even when he is not addressing the crowd.

In a chat with Allan and Carly, Rhea Ripley said that she enjoyed having Dominik Mysterio by her side and didn't understand why he received adverse reactions from fans. However, she theorized it could be because they're jealous of the NXT North American Champion.

"I really enjoy having Dom there. He is a great dude, I don’t understand why people boo him. He has just finally stepped out of his dad’s shadow, and he is showing everyone exactly what he is capable of. I don’t understand why people have such a problem with it, I guess it is because they are jealous."

Who will The Judgment Day fight at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

The Judgment Day will fight the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. However, it's speculated that another member could be added to both teams. While Drew McIntyre is expected to join the heel squad, Randy Orton is rumored to join Team Rhodes.

It remains to be seen what's next for The Judgment Day heading into the November 25 event.

