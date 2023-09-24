Dominik Mysterio to lose his title on the back of WWE RAW star turning face for the first time in a year? It may happen!

On RAW, Dominik Mysterio has come a long way since making his debut. Ever since Dirty Dom joined The Judgment Day, things have taken a turn for the better for him. From winning a singles championship to becoming one of the biggest heels in the business, the 26-year-old is experiencing the best phase of his career.

However, taking the villainous route rarely ends well, and Dominik could be on the receiving end of some comeuppance soon. On RAW, a 33-year-old superstar could turn face and cost Dominik his title. The superstar in question is JD McDonagh. If WWE wishes, they could book a brilliant angle that will see McDonagh betray The Judgment Day.

Recently, Dominik approached Jey Uso and Carmelo Hayes to recruit them for The Judgment Day. WWE could use these segments to lay the foundation for a feud between Dominik and McDonagh. After all, the latter has been trying to join The Judgment Day for quite a while.

However, he has been unsuccessful in doing so. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion could show an angle where McDonagh got tired of being ignored during Dominik's recruiting antics and goes on to attack the North American Champion. While the angle is speculative, it could be a great way to start a fresh feud on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio claims he wasn't trying to recruit Trick Williams into The Judgment Day

While The Judgment Day has grown in strength over the last few months, the faction seems keen to add more members besides JD McDonagh. That's one of the reasons why the heel faction has approached superstars like Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Trick Williams to join them.

However, as per Dominik Mysterio, his recent meeting with Williams was not to recruit him. On social media platform X, Dominik reshared a post by WWE and clarified his intentions behind his meeting with Williams at NXT this week. The NXT North American Champion wrote:

Not trying to recruit… just wanted to help the kid. ⚖️

Check out what Dominik Mysterio said about his meeting with Trick Williams below:

Expand Tweet

Whether Dominik meant to recruit Trick Willams or not, in recent times The Judgment Day has teased adding a new member on multiple occasions. However, due to various reasons, they haven't found the right fit. Hence, in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if the heel faction can add a new superstar to their already strong faction.

Do you think The Judgment Day will include new recruits soon? Sound off in the comments section below.