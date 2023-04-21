Dominik Mysterio to be moved away from Mami? Looking at WWE's plans for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are two of the most talked-about stars on the WWE roster today. Mami and her Dom Dom continue to troll the WWE Universe with their amazing character work. Having said that, some fans believe the company is planning to split the Judgment Day as part of the upcoming WWE Draft.

The annual draft is set to kick off on the April 28, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. Triple H announced on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania that every superstar will be eligible for the draft. That means the company could either split or move entire stables together to either RAW or SmackDown.

According to Xero News, WWE wants the entire Judgment Day on the blue brand. The group’s move to the Friday show became apparent after Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Mami has continued to appear on both shows since her big win against The Queen on the grandest stage of them all. WWE is reportedly impressed with Dominik Mysterio's work and wants to keep him with Rhea Ripley and the rest of the Judgment Day.

“I’m told today, Judgment Day are still heavily in consideration for a switch to SmackDown,” said the report.

The report further noted that some higher-ups want to trade GUNTHER and Imperium to RAW in exchange for United States Champion Austin Theory’s move to SmackDown, but “nothing’s confirmed regarding either as it stands.”

Paul Heyman brokers a deal between The Bloodline and the Judgment Day

The two groups came face-to-face on RAW this past Monday. The Wise Man said the two parties needed to work together in order to eliminate their common enemies: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle. At one point during the segment, Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa had a tense staredown.

Owens, Zayn and Riddle faced Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in the main event later that night. A huge brawl broke out between the two teams after the match. The Bloodline and LWO also got involved in the action. Dominik Mysterio got destroyed by the babyfaces after the show went off the air.

For those unaware, Owens, Zayn and Riddle are set to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match at Backlash. It remains to be seen which team will come out as the winner.

