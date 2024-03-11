Dominik Mysterio needs to call 34-year-old star behind The Judgment Day's back so he can replace JD McDonagh on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio needs to call in a 34-year-old superstar to replace JD McDonagh during the Gauntlet match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE RAW will showcase a Gauntlet match with Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, and JD McDonagh all partaking in the match. The winner will go on to face Gunther for his Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40.

Dominik's presence in the episode is still unclear after his recent marriage, but he could call Adam Pearce to replace JD McDonagh with the 34-year-old Andrade behind Judgment Day's back. The decision to make this change stems from McDonagh's inability to secure victories in his recent matches. Another loss for McDonagh could potentially tarnish the reputation of the faction.

Expand Tweet

Dirty Dom confronted Gunther last week in response to the group's desire for the Intercontinental Championship. When Mysterio returned backstage, he was greeted by Andrade, who informed him of a meeting with Adam Pearce regarding his upcoming opponent, assuring Mysterio that they would cross paths again soon.

Dominik to get in the good graces of El Idolo to avoid defeat for himself while also potentially adding another capable member in The Judgment Day. The star could look at the former AEW star and think of him as someone who is more likely to defeat Gunther than JD McDonagh. He could also use Andrade as a tool to avenge the harsh punishment he endured at the hands of Gunther last week on RAW.

Andrade recently made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event. He competed for the first time since October 2020 on RAW last week. Andrade does not have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 40, but that may change tonight if he replaces McDonagh and wins the Gauntlet match.

Dominik Mysterio said The Judgment Day helped him get comfortable in the ring

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020. After honing his abilities with his father, Rey Mysterio, he betrayed the Hall of Famer at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. This unexpected turn led Dominik to align himself with The Judgment Day. Since then, Dominik has been a vital component of the faction.

In an interview with 100.7 The Bay, Dominik stated that The Judgment Day has helped him improve in the ring.

"I think they've helped me get me comfortable in the ring and just, you know, more comfortable with myself and just going out there and having fun. Man, I think that's what's helped me grow, just being able to go out there and have fun with those guys and it's a blast. I'm super thankful for the opportunity. I'm thankful that they allowed me in The Judgment Day and hopefully, we continue to grow." [3:50 - 4:29]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Dominik and when the star will return following his marriage.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE