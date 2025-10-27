Dominik Mysterio Officially Becomes The Iron Man Of WWE Champions 

Dominik Mysterio is one of the youngest stars on WWE roster today. Despite being so young, the star has accomplished a lot in his short career. He currently holds both the WWE Intercontinental and the AAA Mega Championship simultaneously. He has earned himself the title of &quot;Iron Man of WWE Champions&quot; with his recent performance.Dominik won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by overcoming Penta, Finn Balor and Bron Breakker in a Fatal 4-Way match. He made history by winning the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide in September by defeating El Hijo Del Vikingo.Despite being a heel on-screen, Dominik continues to defend his titles across the globe. Over the past 13 days, Dirty Dom has defended both his Championships 6 different times across 4 different countries in three different hemispheres. He defended his gold against the likes of CM Punk, Penta, Rusev and Dragon Lee in these matches.Such hardwork and dedication makes Dom worthy of being called &quot;The Ironman of WWE Champions&quot; The future looks bright for Dominik Mysterio and it will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for him next.Dominik Mysterio will get his next challenger on the upcoming WWE RAWDominik has been reigning as the Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania. He has defended his title a lot of times over the past six months. However, he will find the new number one contender for his Championship on this week's RAW as Rusev will face Penta in a singles match.RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the winner of the match will be crowned the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Tensions have been high between Rusev and Penta over the past few weeks, it will be great to see them settle their differences in the ring.Dominik Mysterio has already defeated both stars in Championship matches previously. It will be interesting to see who will be his next challenger for the Intercontinental title.